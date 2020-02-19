The utterly terrifying reality of breaking down on a smart motorway: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Andy Hicks, Skipton.

There have been a number of articles and letters recently about the dangers of smart motorways.

One of the points raised about them is the two-and-a-half miles between refuge areas which are clearly safer than stopping in a live lane. However, I had experience of one of these refuges a couple of years ago.

They are short lay-bys and leaving them is difficult as you have to try to get some speed up before entering the slow lane.

Fortunately I have a four wheel drive car (no wheel spin) but accelerating on to a busy motorway from a standing start in the dark when it is raining is utterly terrifying.

Smart motorways are just not safe.