Theresa May had more integrity than Boris Johnson as ‘partygate’ scandal grows – Yorkshire Post Letters

Was Theresa May a better prime minister than Boris Johnson?

TOM Richmond is right. For Boris Johnson to say he didn’t recognise Leo Amery’s famous call “In the name of God go” suggests either shocking ignorance by a supposed Churchill fan or gross mendacity (The Yorkshire Post, January 22).

When loyalist David Davis quoted those words, it showed something is very wrong in the Conservative Party.

Yet Boris Johnson’s supposed ignorance of No 10 parties is a comparatively minor matter. Never truthful in politics, his “oven ready” Brexit deal was worse than that negotiated by Theresa May.

His assurances to Ulster Unionists of no customs border in the Irish Sea were sham. The Social Care plan and funds to pay for it are both inadequate, as pointed out in The Yorkshire Post by the Conservative peer Ros Altmann.

We also suffer the Prime Minister’s inability to read a brief. Instead of understanding facts and arguments he relies on “busking it” , appalling in such an important position. No wonder the vultures are circling already.

Boris Johnson’s record of untruths goes beyond his time as Foreign Secretary. It is so well known I am left baffled by the Conservative Party’s choice of him as leader. Whilst Theresa May was politically flawed, she had a basic honesty utterly lacking in the present PM.

From: John Wakeman, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

YET again your Editorial has a go at the alleged parties in Downing Street, and no mention of Sir Keir Starmer’s drinking at a Labour office in Durham deemed to be a work-related event (The Yorkshire Post, January 22).

What is the difference and why is this not criticised in the same way?

Also have you looked around 10 Downing Street? It is a complex of offices with dozens of people working there. The PM has a small flat on the very top of this building and cannot be expected to be aware of everything that happens.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IS it only me who is disgusted by the behaviour of many opposition MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions? Watching the latest debacle, I was shouting at the TV.

There are many economic and other serious problems for Parliament to discuss. Surely we are entitled to expect more grown-up behaviour from our opposition parties rather than the schoolchild behaviour we are seeing at the moment?