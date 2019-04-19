Theresa May is being undermined by this mutinous regiment in her Cabinet – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

THE other day, I watched the film Tunes of Glory on TV. I wonder if anyone else mentally associated it with the current Brexit debacle – Theresa May as the new Colonel of the Regiment and the disloyalty from the lower ranking officers (her Cabinet). This was followed by a belated remorse which was obviously too late.

The Prime Minister is representing the view of the public majority in the referendum poll and her junior ministers and MPs should be loyally supporting her action to get an acceptable deal for leaving the EU. Worryingly, those negative-minded MPs are likely to create a scenario of the UK being bound to a Customs Union or the retraction of Article 50, neither of which fulfils the people’s wishes.

From: Keith Hardy, South Parade, Saxilby, Lincoln.

IN May 2016, my local football team Lincoln City appointed Danny Cowley as manager. At the time they had just finished mid table of the National Conference league.

In just under three years, he has got them promotion out of the Conference and become the first non-league club in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter finals. The Imps have won a Wembley final and have now won promotion to League One.

In June 2016, Britain voted to leave the EU – nearly three years on, no progress has been made. Probably the politicians ought to give Mr Cowley a call and learn how to make progress.

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

DAVID Lammy MP likens Brexiteers to the Nazis.

The core driver for Brexit has been the EU insistence that we accept large scale net immigration against the wishes of the host population.

This is not based upon some sort of segregationist view: it raises no objection the balanced two-way mixing of peoples. Instead it opposes what is in effect colonisation or a land-grab.

The central demand of Nazism was that Poland and the Ukraine be opened for mass settlement for the Germans.

Adolf Hitler can thus be seen as a founder of the No Borders movement.

So, if we must introduce a comparison with the Nazis to the current debate, which side bears the closer resemblance?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

WHY are MPs and Ministers on holiday for Easter when Brexit is still unresolved?