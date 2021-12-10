This Meghan Markle letter ruling makes no legal sense in Duke and Duchess of Sussex privacy case – Yorkshire Post Letters

The actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

IN the wake of the Court of Appear ruling in the Meghan Markle privacy case, I guess I can raise a question which has been troubling me about the whole case, without ruffling any legal feathers.

If I write a letter, to a relative or friend for example, I have always taken the view that by sending it to them, I am happy for them to do whatever they like to it – laugh at it, publish it, burn it or whatever. I’ve chosen to give the letter to them.

I haven’t imposed any conditions on what they can do with it; after delivery, it has become their property and not mine. I’ve lost any say about what happens to it.

So I really don’ t understand why, once Meghan Markle’s father had received her letter, he couldn’t do what he liked with it. And that included sharing it with the press, if that’s what he wanted.

Entirely up to him. And not for any court to deny him.

Against that background, the court decision seems to have little, if any, logic. If what the court says represents the true state of the law, then, if I get a letter, any letter, I can’t tell anyone else what was in it. At all. Ever. Because to do so would be to infringe the privacy of the author.