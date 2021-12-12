This Tory MP’s obfuscation over Boris Johnson’s party lies now insults us – Yorkshire Post Letters

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake's response to the storm over the Downing Street Christmas party has been questioned.

I EMAILED my MP Kevin Hollinrake after the first “leak” of the Downing Street Christmas parties in 2020.

I was specific with my questions. Why were the parties kept quiet and guarded? Is the PM above the law?

And, finally, does he agree with me there should be an investigation by the police?

Boris Johnson's obfuscation over last year's Downing Street Christmas parties has led to the erosion of public trust.

Kevin’s reply was this: “I am assured by colleagues that Covid guidance has been followed at all times in Downing Street.

“There is no evidence that the Prime Minister was present on the 18th of December. As I am sure you can understand, Downing Street staff have been classified as key workers throughout the pandemic.

“Their offices were set up to be Covid secure and as the Prime Minister said, all guidance was followed completely.”

The next day, we had the Allegra Stratton video.

I emailed Kevin again, saying that not only had he not answered any of my questions, he had also churned out the ridiculous notion of “all Covid guidance was followed”, regardless of a Christmas party or leaving party or any old party where, clearly, guidance was not followed. You know, that annoying one – where gatherings are banned!

So the reply to my email arrives. The “copy and paste” one Kevin also put on Twitter: “As more information has come to light it has become clear to me that rules may have been broken at a time when the public were asked to make significant sacrifices. This is clearly unacceptable and the Prime Minister was absolutely right to apologise and to ask Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to investigate.

“In my view, this investigation should also consider who knew what then and the results of this investigation should be made public.

“On the basis that people should be assumed innocent until proven guilty, we should wait the outcome of this investigation.”

As a Thirsk and Malton constituent of Kevin’s, I have to say I do not think he is being straight with us. I think he is saying as much or as little as he dare.

After two recent votes where Kevin stood up and voted with his heart rather than his party, I had hoped for better from him with this latest debacle.

I have been disappointed. Who are you with, Kevin? Your constituents or Downing Street?

From: Paul Carr, Outwood.

OVEN-ready Brexit, plan for social care, HS2, Northern Powerhouse Rail, sleaze, Christmas parties.

No matter how much opprobrium is heaped on Prime Minister Johnson, he appears to remain largely unscathed.