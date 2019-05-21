Throw out all of the politicians to restore our democracy - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Richard Wimpenny, Kennedy Avenue, Fixby, Huddersfield.

THANKS to our self-seeking, Parliamentarians disaster looms – the end of democracy, and demise of a once Great Britain as an independent nation state.

The long drift towards rule by a professional political elite with little interest outside the Westminster ’bubble’ and their own avaricious careers means that those we have elected no longer see themselves as our representatives, but as our rulers. Globalisation would end the nation state, and the need to worry about electorates. The rich and the powerful would rule untroubled by the restraints of democracy.

Brussels is the supreme example of the abuse of unelected power. If we meekly submit to the EU dictatorship, we shall have lost the priceless benefit of our own independence – part of a federal Europe ruled by unelected bureaucrats.

Is there any hope? Many have thrown up their hands vowing never to vote again.

No, no, no. Get out there and make it plain to those treacherous incompetents that have brought us to the edge of the abyss that whether Conservative, Labour or Liberal, you will never vote for them again.

Loss of livelihood will bring a dose of reality to those sensible enough to believe in democracy.

We must never allow ourselves ever again to be ruled by a careerist political elite that regards itself as morally superior to the ordinary hard-working man and woman whose votes put them into power – power which they have sadly abused.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills, North Yorkshire.

I CANNOT be the only person to think that things have come to a pretty pass when the Conservative right in this country have as their front runners, Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Nigel Farage.

Both are flawed in similar ways. Boris abandoned Cameron for his own interests, then, when presented with a chance to become leader, fled the field at the first whiff of grapeshot.

He was, briefly, a poor Foreign Secretary, but now he wants us to accept him as a serious candidate to be leader.

Farage, like Boris, is primarily, out for Farage. Like the Grand Old Duke of York, he led Ukip up the hill, and then left them in the lurch, as I suspect he will with the ‘Farage’, I mean the Brexit, Party. In his role as an MEP, he hardly ever turned up. He is a one trick pony. Voters really need to wake up and see these two for what they are – chancers.