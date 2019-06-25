Time for Gentleman Jack roads to be repaired by Calderdale Council – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Richard J Constantine, Halifax.

Now that the gem that is the Shibden estate has been exposed to wider public by the BBC’s Gentleman Jack, visitor numbers grow and the LGBT community flag flies proudly over the park.

Is it possible that our cash-strapped council can find a few pounds to improve the dreadful access road that’s quite frankly an embarrassment? Owners of all-wheel drive and SUV vehicles may only experience some mild discomfort to their jaws.

But visitors in a small or family size cars have to run the gauntlet of sump cracking, suspension bashing, damaging potholes and unmarked speed bumps as they negotiate the entry slalom course to avoid serious damage.

Reaching the generous parking area near the café is not the end of the story as regular users well know. Walkers, pushchair users and those with small children and dogs are advised to have stout footwear and take care to avoid the growing number of deep puddles, clogging ash and ruts on wet days.

Is it possible the good burghers of Calderdale can find it in their hearts to make the visitor experience match the stunning beauty of the park and vital resource for many?