Time for Government to give greater powers to all regions as success of North and South are linked - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Jasmine Whitbread, Chief Executive, London First, Cleveland Street, London.

WE believe that the success of the North and South are inextricably linked – the UK will only thrive if we grow together.

Our infrastructure priorities, from Crossrail 2 in London to HS2 and building out Northern Powerhouse Rail, should not be either-or: it isn’t a zero-sum game. If the UK is to remain a global leader, we need physical and digital infrastructure that can drive our economic success.

Now is the time for the Government to join up the UK’s growth, through funding major infrastructure projects, and devolving far greater powers and resources to all regions of England.

From: Dr Christopher Bennett, Ripon.

To see mothers with baby carriers on their bikes, in a capital city like Vienna, was an indication of how safe they felt on two wheels because they were using dedicated, cycle-priority lanes (The Yorkshire Post, June 14).

It is time that pedestrians and cyclists had priority in urban areas which would allow more space for taxis and buses while reducing car congestion. If only 10 per cent of existing car journeys were by bike or foot, congestion would be drastically reduced, so my hope is that the Otley Road scheme is the first of many in North Yorkshire.

For too long motorised vehicles have been given the majority of transport resources so now we, that is people as opposed to mobile, metal boxes, want to claim back our streets, towns and cities so they become safe for children and adults alike.

From: Geoff Foxall, Chairman, Starbeck Residents Association.

NORTH Yorkshire County Council is currently consulting on the desirability of a ‘relief road’ through the Nidd Gorge. Access to this road would be at roundabouts at Killinghall and Forest Lane Head in Starbeck.

If a roundabout is constructed at Forest Lane Head, has a study been made of the impact of traffic build up when the railway crossing is closed? Quite often the tailback extends down Knaresborough Road. Queues would prevent traffic from leaving the slip road from the new relief road to the roundabout. It’s even possible that the backup on the slip road could reach the relief road itself and halt all traffic.

Other contributors have explained why a relief road won’t solve Harrogate’s problems. I am now urging all your readers to accept yet another reason for voting against it.

From: Peter Horton, Sandy Lane, Ripon.

WE should not be surprised that the Green Party is thinking of scrapping plans to make the A1237 York ring road into a dual carriageway (The Yorkshire Post, June 13).

In its obsession with climate change and air pollution, the Green Party completely fails to recognise the advantages of an upgraded and modern road system and would prefer us all to suffer ever-increasing congestion in a vain attempt to stem the growth of road traffic.

The A1237 is notorious for congestion and delay, and is crying out for improvement.

Dualling of the road would make significant improvements to traffic flow and journey times, and free-flowing traffic will generate much less pollution than queues of vehicles stopping and starting in lower gears and standing with idling engines.

The Greens need to reconsider the party’s dogmatic and obstructive attitude towards progress.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

IF Kevin Hollinrake, our MP for Malton and Thirsk wants to be green, then he should encourage the Government to give grants out for solar panels for all.

We don’t all want digital

From: Miss JE Ella, Wetwang, Driffield.

NOT everyone has or will be able to embrace digital banking (The Yorkshire Post, June 8).

There will be the group of people with the means, but do not trust doing banking online due to the worries of hacking or scamming.

The other group, to which I believe, do not possess the financial resources to either buy or run a computer or smartphone.

This, in itself, can cause its own hassle as I’ve found out recently regarding the cancellation of a cheque.

This has taken approximately three weeks to achieve following my communication with the bank by letter.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield.

WHEN I came to check my online banking statements following my latest stay in hospital, I found that Lloyds Bank had charged me £1.15 interest on a balance of £0.03 on my Mastercard. Not so caring.

Swallow plea

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

WHERE have all the swallows gone? I have kept a careful record and so far have seen only two swallows this summer. And not a single swift. A recent TV programme about the chalk streams of the South records the same absence. There were plenty last year – in that wonderful summer which we can perhaps still recall?

Tea misers

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

when I order a pot of tea in any one of Yorkshire’s cafes and tea and coffee shops, one teabag per pot is the norm, even though I usually, without asking, get extra hot water and very generous amounts of milk and sugar. Is there a shortage of teabags or are they simply too expensive for more than one at a time?