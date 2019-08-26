Time for Middlesbrough to come home to Yorkshire – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THREE cheers for The Yorkshire Post’s regular correspondent GP Taylor for his recent assertion that the historical boundaries of Yorkshire should be restored.

Only that way would Middlesbrough be placed in its rightful place following years of being placed on the outside of England’s largest county, having been assessed not once but twice following local government reorganisations of 1968 and 1974 that created firstly Teeside County Borough and then Cleveland County Council.

Though both were subsequently abolished, ever since the town has been left out, so to speak.

When the MPs for Yorkshire are listed, often in reference to Brexit, there is a strong case for the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland constituency to take its rightful place with the others, especially as the sitting MP is a Conservative and a local supporter of Boris Johnson, Simon Clarke, and recently appointed as a junior Minister.

From: Chris Ramus, Harrogate.

SINCE Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, I cannot help but feel that he sees himself as a modern day Churchill. He talks with that same monosyllabic tone and even stands and walks like Churchill did. He’s just missing the black hat and cigar.

Like Churchill in the Second World War, Boris Johnson is attempting to face down a European threat that is waiting to see who blinks first.

Personally, I’m waiting to form an opinion on the new PM after all this Brexit nonsense is over and done with. I only hope he turns out to be half the leader Churchill was.

In the face of much criticism in Parliament, Churchill had to stand firm and believe in what was doing to hold on to freedom and a democratic society.

If ever we needed a strong leader, it is now. Because like the Second World War, we face threats from many directions. We have to pin our faith on someone. If it’s not Boris Johnson, then the alternatives aren’t too attractive, are they?