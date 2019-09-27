Time for self-centred MPs in Westminster ‘cocoon’ to accept democratic results on Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Maureen McCarthy, Meltham, Holmfirth.

WHAT a spectacle we have witnessed this week – a case of ‘pot’ and ‘kettle’ with MPs accusing the Prime Minister of being undemocratic when they, themselves, have, for three years, ignored democracy after pledging that they would uphold it (The Yorkshire Post, September 25).

Parliament resumed this week after the Supreme Court ruled that its prorogation was unlawful.

Now they will no doubt continue, with undiminished zeal, their plots to avoid leaving the EU, regardless of how many more people and businesses will continue to be ledt in uncertainty, and which, of course, these MPs will blame on anyone but themselves.

They behave as if they are in a Westminster cocoon and the rest of the country is totally unimportant. Had they acted on behalf of the country from immediately after the referendum result, ignoring their disapointment at the result instead of taking such a petulant stand, a deal could have been reached and, by now, we could have been settling into the new systems.

Instead, we will be subjected to more insults on the lack of intelligence of ‘Leave’ voters, cries from Remainers to be left to accept the plans of unelected managers in the EU and more months of being the laughing stock of the rest of the world.

I have taken part in quite a few general elections and the result has often not been one that pleased me, but I, and the rest of the electorate, accepted the democratic vote and got on with life.

Why is it impossible for these self-centred MPs to do the same?

From: Derrick Bond, Shadwell.

LIB DEM leader Jo Swinson wants proportional representation as her party is under-represented in the Commons. Leaving aside its gross over-representation in the Lords, a referendum has already rejected PR. But then ‘incorrect’ votes of the people hold no terrors for Ms Swinson – she just ignores them.

From: Roger Brown, Mountbatten Avenue, Sandal, Wakefield.

I REFER to your headline ‘PM treating democracy with disdain, says Corbyn’ (The Yorkshire Post, September 25).

How has the man got the nerve to say this when, for the last three years, his party has repeatedly ignored the democratic vote of the nation?

From: Sandra Lambert, Leeds.

IN answer to the question ‘‘are we a dictatorship or a democracy?’’, we are now a dictatorship. If we were a democracy, we would have left the EU two years ago and would be prospering as an independent nation.