Time for vegans to stop blaming our farmers for climate change – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Reverend Barbara Lydon, Garlick Street, Brighouse.

I AM tired of the vegan diet being thrust down my throat, just because it is supposed to be better for the climate. Why are our farmers and their cows blamed for climate change?

We need our farmers and their land to provide food to feed our island nation. Some of the farming land is not suitable to grow vegetables. Are we going to deprive these farmers of their livelihood?

Perhaps, instead of blaming our farmers and cows, we should think twice about how many plane journeys we make, or car trips?

What about all the nuclear warheads which are being tested and the probes which scientists keep sending into outer space?

These devices do more damage than farmers and their animals!

We should be proud of our farmers; they work very hard to provide food for us.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IN a supposedly free society, I find the growing vilification of farmers ridiculous and ill-informed. Just think what the country would be like if we didn’t have them producing food – or managing and preserving our rural areas so responsibly and with so little fuss?