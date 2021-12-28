Time to abandon Leeds Bradford Airport expansion duplicity – Yorkshire Post Letters

Do you back the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport?

LEEDS Bradford Airport proudly boasts about its climate credentials with its plan, published earlier this month, to become ‘‘net zero’’ by 2030, yet it seems that its executives need to go back to school.

They get top marks for English and persuasive writing – with clever wording about making their ground-operations shiny, new and ever-so-green.

But maths is not such a strong point.

LBA wants to see a 75 per cent increase in passengers.

And it is the aircraft those passengers travel on which account for more than 95 per cent of the emissions associated with the airport.

Not looking quite so green now?

And LBA definitely needs to brush up on its science.

The world’s climate scientists are united in their dire warning that we are facing a ‘‘code red for humanity’’ and that we must cut all emissions in half by 2030.

Yet the airport continues to pursue a trajectory that would see it using the entirety of Leeds’s carbon budget.

If the airport is serious about cutting emissions, then it needs to abandon the expansion altogether.