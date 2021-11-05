Time to ban fireworks that go off like ‘bombs’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should there be more stringent controls on the sale of fireworks?

I WONDER how much longer we will have to endure the “bombs” going off as fireworks.

They seem to get earlier in the year and noisier.

There are restrictions on age but I expect it is like alcohol or cigarette purchasing –send in an older person and then hand them out later.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, says “they are harmless fun”.

I wonder if the police and firefighters agree with him?

Also the effect they have on PTSD sufferers, pets and old people is unacceptable.

The fireworks don’t need to be stopped altogether but toned down.

There can be a spectacle without the bangs.

We have some being set off near midnight.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

GIVEN the incessant firework explosions over the past week or so, why cannot their sale – and use – be permitted to organised events that have to be licensed in advance?

In this era of health and safety, why do the Government turn a blind eye to such a clear – and obvious – danger to the health of the public and livestock?

Or has Boris Johnson got shares in the fireworks companies?