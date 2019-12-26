Time to bring back tax discs to uphold motoring laws and stop country missing out on millions of pounds - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Splading Moor.

THE recent revelation that abolishing vehicle excise licences (tax discs) has lost the country many, many millions a year by drivers not renewing their tax or avoiding it altogether has really got me hopping mad.

This bright idea by ‘someone’ who thought that getting rid of paper discs would save money has badly backfired, but sadly anyone with a modicum of common sense could have told both the DVLA and the transport minister that this would happen – in fact I think many car clubs and road associations did so at the time but were ignored.

This is yet another case of government mismanagement, and lack of comprehensive thought, as to the results of saving pennies, but yet losing millions as a result. Nevertheless I expect the person involved whose ‘bright idea’ this was initially is still in their job, still getting a fat salary, and no doubt still feeling proud of themselves.

Sadly I doubt the DVLA will reverse this debacle and reinstate the disc that we are all familiar with, and no doubt will carry on in their usual blinkered and stubborn fashion losing the Treasury – and us – even more millions each year.

It’s no wonder this country is in the mess it is with utter fools running it!