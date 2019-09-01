Time to finally abandon inner relief road plan for Harrogate and Knaresborough – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Keith Wilkinson MBE, Honorary Secretary, Bilton Conservation Group, Harrogate.

THE outcome of the North Yorkshire County Council public consultation exercise on the Harrogate Congestion Study is now available.

Congestion in Harrogate is a recurring issue and topic for debwate.

Unsurprisingly, recommendation 7.4 a) is ‘not to progress the Harrogate Inner Relief Road at this time’.

Leader of Harrogate Council, Richard Cooper, and Andrew Jones MP, are to be commended for taking the initiative to point Harrogate towards a cleaner, greener, healthier future.

The report recognises that we are now in the 21st century, where 20th century solutions to today’s problems are no longer relevant as we grapple with the dynamics of climate change and damaging CO2 emissions. On a really positive note, the report is recommending a wide range of sustainable and environmentally-friendly measures to reduce congestion. These include behavioural change including incentives to reduce short vehicle trips and single-occupancy journeys, greater use of buses, addressing school transport issues and improved facilities for walking and cycling.

May we appeal to NYCC after their three failed attempts to breathe life into the Harrogate Inner Relief Road (A59 diversion through Nidd Gorge) – 1986, 1996, 2016 – to finally bury the spectre of this irrelevant road?