Tory hopefuls must train their minds on North – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Henri Murison, director, Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

THE proposals from Sajid Javid as part of his pitch to be the next Conservative leader are to be welcomed, and would clearly demonstrate he is one of those seeking to be the next PM who would take back the Government to being as committed to the Northern Powerhouse as it once was (The Yorkshire Post, June 3).

What Tory hopefuls can learn from North – Sam Gyimah

In our Next Steps for the Northern Powerhouse report, published at the inaugural Great Northern Conference, we proposed both Northern Powerhouse Rail and accelerating the roll-out of full fibre as priorities.

While a number of leadership candidates seek to win only the hearts and minds of the small number of Tory members who disproportionately live in the Home Counties, which is why cancelling HS2 is being talked up by some, they would do well to take on board the words of the newest entrant to the race, Sam Gymiah. He wrote in The Yorkshire Post last week about the emerging no-go areas for the Tories in the North.

Those who propose cutting existing projects like the HS2 scheme, rather than promising to deliver on the Northern Powerhouse project in full, will consign their party to guarantee it never wins an overall majority ever again.