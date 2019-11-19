Trams do more to cut congestion in Yorkshire than ‘bendy buses’ and here’s why – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

AFTER the Beeching axe, many so-called replacement bus services didn’t survive for long because it was clear that they offered an inferior service to rail. This is why I disagree with Mick Johnson (The Yorkshire Post, November 13) when he thinks Leeds doesn’t need trams, but should copy York and have so-called ‘bendy-buses’.

However he has seemingly forgotten that any form of road public transport vehicle will get caught up in heavy traffic, being unable to keep to timetables.

That’s certainly true of where I live, as it was along the Headrow in Leeds when I lived in West Yorkshire.

By contrast trams have their specificially-defined network of track which can by pass road congestion. That’s why they are quicker than any bus and – as a result – can attract passengers from their cars. I am sure residents of Sheffield and Manchester wouldn’t want their tram systems replaced by ‘bendy-buses’.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

BORIS Johnson caught a plush train to the South-West – when he is going to try out the Northern experience on a Pacer and see what we have to put up with?