TransPennine Express condemn Scarborough passengers to more rail misery - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.
ANOTHER adventure trying to get to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on August 17 with TransPennine Express.
Arriving at Leeds station finding my 11.21am train to Scarborough was cancelled, we all embarked on a journey into the unknown.
We were advised to get to York on any train we could and try again.
Unfortunately all trains to Scarborough from York were also cancelled.
There was no information as to what we could do next.
Fortunately a wonderful couple who adopted me found that there was to be a coach at some point.
After about 30 minutes it arrived and on we went arriving in Scarborough at 1.30pm just in time for a sandwich and a cup of coffee before the performance.
It was such a chaotic start for all the families with young children who were planning a staycation at the seaside, and the keen cricket fans staying in hotels for the annual cricket festival.
Needless to say, all trains to London were running – and on time. It’s becoming harder and harder to believe in the emergence of the Northern Powerhouse.