Turn back the clock to revive the high street – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin S Heaton, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

THIS is my analysis of the retail situation in the country.

Problem: Decline of the high street. UK retail stores and shop closes soar. Said to be the result of unfair competition from online sellers. Forty years ago local and chain stores regularly used to advertise their wares cheaply and weekly in local newspapers. Especially their ‘bargains’.

Solution: They, the street retailers, reintroduce this strategy. Advertising special products that are only available in ‘store’, particularly bargains.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

IN response to your editorials about the Thomas Cook shambles (The Yorkshire Post, September 24 and 26), why is it that in the UK important companies are run by incompetent and greedy senior executives whose only aim is self-aggrandisement and huge payments for doing very little? It is time that the Government appointed a competent Minister to scrutinise and properly analyse all the issues that have recently arisen as a matter of extreme urgency.