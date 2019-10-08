UCI Road World Championships showed why people do not commute by bike in Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Martin J Phillips, Leeds.

Now that the dust has settled – or been washed away – the recent Cycling Road Race World Championships produced a number of conclusions.

Yorkshire is not conducive to daily commuting by bicycle.

Unless workplaces are able to provide secure, dry storage for cycles, plus showers and somewhere to change into dry clothes, commuters will not use bicycles.

The only people who continue to ignore this fact are at Leeds City Council who are throwing money on constructing more cycle lanes that nobody will use.