UK advantage over the EU vaccine rollout has now been squandered - Yorkshire Post Letters

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images.

There is nothing the UK did in its rollout that it could not have done as an EU member. While it is true the EU had a slower start, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was able to announce that the EU had delivered enough vaccine to inoculate over 70 per cent of the adult population of the bloc last weekend. This is on top of the hundreds of millions of doses the EU has exported. This is a fantastic achievement, meets the EU’s target and puts them on target to inoculate all adults by the end of September.

The EU vaccination rollout is actually a great example of how the EU works. It was able to buy vaccines at a lower cost than the UK and ensured smaller countries like Malta, Cyprus and Ireland were able to compete with the larger nations to obtain the vaccine. Any advantage the UK had over the EU has now been squandered by our Government’s failure to place India on the red travel list, which let the Delta variant rip through this country.

With the Government still going ahead with its so-called “freedom day” despite rising infections, hospitalisations and deaths, there is a real risk things are going to get a whole lot worse.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.

We were treated to an insight into Boris Johnson’s ego when he prorogued Parliament, shutting down a democratically elected Government to get his own way and then he closed the matter.

He ignored advice – he knew best – by choosing not to attend five Cobra meetings at the start of the Covid crisis and then closed the matter.

He refused to discuss failing to reprimand Dominic Cummings, Robert Jenrick, his own father and Matt Hancock for misconduct and then he closed the matter.

He refused to discuss why he delayed imposing travel restrictions on a country where the virus was out of control, allowing tens of thousands of possibly infected travellers to enter this country and then he closed the matter.

Now with the number of cases and deaths from the Delta variant – mustn’t call it the Indian variant in case someone links the two – is on the rise he’s absolved himself of any responsibility and then, guess what, he closed the matter.