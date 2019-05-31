UK’s survival still depends upon delivering our exit from the EU – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IN the autumn of 2016, the Ukip hierarchy squabbled over what they assumed to be the spoils of victory. Now the Conservative Party and its MPs are squabbling over the spoils of defeat. The first was hubris, but the second is delusional.

Tory MPs should be very frightened. But they aren’t. The rogue PM, Theresa May, is still in power for a couple of months as the EU’s administrator in the UK, so is still capable of causing trouble. The Government is hollow. The Conservative Party is deeply split. All their touted options undermine the principle of the UK’s democracy. For the UK to survive, never mind the Tory party, MPs will have to ensure that the UK ceases to be a province under the legal, financial and judicial control of the EU. So even Remain Tory MPs will have to accept the fact that the WTO deal may be the only one they can get.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

‘NATION needs a strong leader’ (The Yorkshire Post, May 25). As the fratching frenzy escalates, dare we hope that we shall not find ourselves confronted by another high-viz, hard-hat, pie-munching, disconnected public schoolboy, posing as “one of you”?

Given his background, isn’t the populist agenda of fags-and-ale Nigel Farage open to question? Dad a stockbroker; Dulwich College; “something in the City”. He and his generous funder, Arron Banks, both have or have had questions to answer about their finances. Can such people claim to have the wellbeing of we “lower orders” at heart, or is it just that populist votes might help them to turn post-Brexit Britain into a giant Jersey?

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

SURPRISE, surprise – but not really! The elections for “Europe” have produced more or less a similar response to the ill-conceived referendum – 32 per cent for the new Brexit Party (i.e. Leave), 31 per cent in the referendum, and a similar percentage to Remain.

There has to be a compromise, and it will have to be more clearly set out, and understandable to the general public, if Westminster is to regain any sort of respect in the future.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

FOX hunting is a humane sport compared with the way Ministers have hunted down Prime Minister Theresa May until she has finally been hunted down. Disgraceful behaviour on the part of MPs of all parties.