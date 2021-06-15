Upgrading the A64 to Scarborough even more important in ‘staycation’ age: Yorkshire Post Letters

I AGREE with Andrew Vine’s comments (The Yorkshire Post, June 8) about all governments in power during the last 40 years neglecting the A64 and other transport connections to the coast.
His example of access to one of Yorkshire’s great coastal resorts, Scarborough, also cites this government’s commitment to encouraging holidaymakers to stay in the UK rather than going abroad in normal circumstances.
Highways England, this government’s agency for road building and maintenance, would rather spend the annual funds on access roads to large industrial estates, so that the large web consumer companies can store and transport goods to customers via a courier company, or on upgrading motorways rather than improving “pinch points” to many of Britain’s coastal resorts.
I appreciate that annual road funding is not a bottomless pit of money, despite large amounts of taxation on a litre of vehicle fuel, which will dry up when more electric vehicles are on the roads.
So get on with the job of better access to places like Scarborough as the Department of Transport needs to get its priorities right and improve access to coastal towns if they’re to become “staycation” locations.
