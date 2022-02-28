How Virgin Money left me out of pocket over £9 taxi fare in Leeds and being advised to switch banks over shoddy service – Yorkshire Post Letters

Virgin Money's customer service continues to infuriate readers.

I FOLLOW your readers’ comments on banking and ATM machines with interest (The Yorkshire Post, February 26).

Can I relate my recent experience?

I ‘bank’ with Yorkshire Building Society, now Virgin Money. I had a cash transactor account, with a cash card so I could use the local ATM.

I have health problems and it only used to cost me the minimum taxi fare there and back home.

Then I received a letter, saying YBS were ‘changing’ accounts and I needed to go into branch!

I now have a passbook account so have to go into branch to withdraw ‘my’ money!

I used to receive my allowance on a Saturday. I went into the branch two weeks ago and was told there was no allowance in my account! It will now be in my account on a Monday.

I told the cashier that I had wasted £9 on taxi?

Her advice? Have you thought about using a different bank? Excellent customer service – not!

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN more people are needing mortgages and financial services, why are banks and building societies replacing high street stores with automated online services? It makes no sense.