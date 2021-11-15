Vulcan bomber's preservation justified but its purpose was to create as much damage as possible - Yorkshire Post Letters

CHRISTINE McDade, in her recent letter, describes seeing the Vulcan Bomber in flight as “absolutely wonderful and awe inspiring”.
I, too, can appreciate the aesthetic lines and grace of this aircraft, but I can also temper my enthusiasm when I remember what this machine actually is, and what it was designed and used for.
Its purpose was to create as much damage as possible, thus, causing death and misery in its wake.
Read More
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.