Vulcan bomber's preservation justified but its purpose was to create as much damage as possible - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Crossley, Silkstone, Barnsley.

Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:51 pm
CHRISTINE McDade, in her recent letter, describes seeing the Vulcan Bomber in flight as “absolutely wonderful and awe inspiring”.

I, too, can appreciate the aesthetic lines and grace of this aircraft, but I can also temper my enthusiasm when I remember what this machine actually is, and what it was designed and used for.

Its purpose was to create as much damage as possible, thus, causing death and misery in its wake.

The XH558 Vulcan Bomber at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture: James Hardisty.

