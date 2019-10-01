We can honour Jo Cox by honouring the democratic process over Brexit vote – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Andrew Brons, Spofforth, Harrogate.

THE murder of Jo Cox MP was a despicable act against a much-loved human being and her family and friends (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 27).

However, it was committed during a referendum campaign against a protagonist in that campaign.

As such, it was an attack on the democratic process. The best way of commemorating that process is to respect the result, whatever it happened to be. That is what I interpreted the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary answer to mean. It is irrelevant whether Mrs Cox was a Remainer, which she was, or a Leave supporter.

From: Adrian Smith, Quarmby, Huddersfield.

I HAVE been a subscriber of your excellent newspaper for a few months now and I always look forward to reading Bill Carmichael’s column every Friday. The guy is so perceptive, it’s unreal. He cuts through to the heart of the issues every time. It is the highlight of my week. If more people had his perspective on life, this world would be a better place.

From: Michael Green, Baghill Green, Tingley.

I DON’T think any of us will ever know what motivated the person who murdered Jo Cox. But in your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 27), you remind us that that appalling event took place during the EU referendum campaign, and come very close to attributing it to the political tensions of that time. Personally, I find that view as disgusting as the views of those who are currently making anonymous threats on social media.

From: Michael Brown, St John’s Avenue, Wakefield.

WILL Brexit ever end? The two sides seem irreconcilable, the rhetoric becomes more vitriolic daily with even death threats being made – what a sorry state!

It seems to me there are four possible options: exit without a deal; the Theresa May deal (or a Boris Johnson deal, if forthcoming); a halfway house (Customs Union option), or Remain. Using a transferable vote system, we would all be able to state our preferred options. The result would be final and we could all get on with life.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

PARLIAMENT should continue sitting until Brexit is resolved – this is supposed to be its primary function.