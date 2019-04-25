We deserve better than ‘embarrassment’ of Leeds Bradford Airport - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr Chris Daley, Harrogate.

While Brexit may have made us the laughing stock of Europe, might I suggest that the mismanaged Leeds Bradford Airport could run a very close second in the eyes of any European friends who may be foolish enough to use it.

This has to be the worst airport in Europe by a long way and surely we deserve better.

Bus passengers are dropped off remotely from the terminal and car passengers have to pay £3 to be dropped off and brave the elements to get to the terminal. Of course, LBA will say there is a free short-stay car park but that is halfway to Selby.

The place has insufficient seating and as for the state of the toilets – they were a disgrace.

There is no excuse whatsoever for this lack of care.

The latest idea is to reduce flight times by putting Gate 9 a Park Run distance from the terminal allowing passengers to walk for a good portion of their journey. It seems as though Jet2 customers, who probably account for most of LBA’s revenue, continue to be treated with total contempt.

Any other airport would have a moving pavement but at LBA you should thank yourself lucky that you are not outside.

I cannot understand why the travelling public continues to tolerate this third-world facility which is nothing short of an embarrassment.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

DRONES should not be allowed to be operated within five miles of an airport.

Any individual who contravenes this regulation must receive a very heavy sentence by the courts. Those idiots are endangering the lives of hundreds of people.

Perhaps one solution might be to licence the drone fliers in the same way one has to pass a test to drive a car.

Get tough on bad behaviour

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

VIOLENCE in the classroom is becoming “normalised” say teachers in a survey by teaching union NASUWT (The Yorkshire Post, April 20).

What an appalling indictment this is on society and a certain element of parents. It is also an indication of the lax standards of discipline that have steadily eroded proper controls over the last 30 years or more.

It does appear that, these days, some parents are simply not fit to raise children, and seem unable to bring them up properly and instil acceptable standards.

If certain children are, as stated, subjecting teachers to physical and verbal abuse then they should have no place in mainstream schools. To keep them in such schools does nothing to encourage other students to knuckle down to their studies, and more, rather than less, exclusions would appear to be necessary.

It seems that we need a significant increase in special schools to accommodate these troublesome children, and enable others to get on with their learning.

These special schools should perhaps need to be run on more military lines to instil acceptable levels of behaviour.

We cannot go on as we are pussyfooting around, and need to be much harder to be kind to these children. In the long run it will be to the benefit of both them and society as a whole.

France needs our donations

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

THERE will be some Francophobes amongst us, hopefully a tiny minority, who will smirk at the demise of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

It would take a heart of stone not to recognise that France was already on her knees and this could hardly have come at a worse time.

Would not a substantial donation from Britain towards reparations be a magnificent human gesture?

Victorian dress codes

From: Eric Houlder, Carleton, Pontefract.

MAY I congratulate Chapel Allerton Primary School on its longevity, and the excellent way of celebrating it.

However, as someone who learned to write on a slate (wartime paper economies), and was largely taught this by returning retirees who began their teaching careers when Victoria was Queen, may I point out that caps were never worn indoors, and that shirts were never worn outside trousers.

The penalty for either discourtesy was distinctly Victorian, and very effective too!

Improve rail in the North

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

PLEASE can someone explain why we can only have high-speed rail across the North if HS2 spurs are built to Leeds and Manchester. Surely improved east-west links, especially in this region, must take precedence over a north-south ‘white elephant’ which, in all likelihood, will be scrapped by the next Tory leader.

I’m probably missing something obvious – but such arguments do, in my opinion, need to be made far more clearly by those political and business leaders here who back both HS2 and HS3.

Joke’s on MPs

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THE election of a comedian to be the president of the Ukraine is, at the first glance, a huge joke. Then, when you think about the Brexit situation here, he cannot be worse than the comedians we have running our country. Good luck to him, perhaps Rowan Atkinson should challenge for the top job in the UK.