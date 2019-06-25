We don’t need daily photographs of Boris Johnson or horrific TV debates – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Schofield, Highfield Drive, Garforth.

LAST week I watched the televised “debates” on Channel 4 and the BBC regarding the selection of a new leader of the Conservative party.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street prior to the 2012 Olympics.

I was horrified and dismayed at the depths to which political journalism has sunk.

It was obvious that the producers of these programmes were not interested the slightest about having a rational debate. Common sense and fair play was clearly not on their agenda.

It appeared to me that the sole purpose was to encourage sensationalism, with the aim of increasing viewer ratings – rather like watching a Formula One Grand Prix, hoping that someone will crash.

Both presenters were sadly lacking, bordering on being incompetent, and the choice of audience members (Channel 4) and “neutral” questioners (BBC) was very badly researched.

Should Boris Johnson be pictured each morning when he leaves his home?

It seemed that all the candidates were there solely for the purpose of being encouraged to take bites out of each other. Whatever happened to common decency?

My advice to all politicians from whichever party, is to boycott all future “head to head” TV debates. They’re not interested in what you have to say, but rather how they can ridicule you.

I also noticed that the media has for the last week or so been camped on the front doorstep of each candidate (particularly Boris Johnson).

The photographers were almost falling over themselves trying to get a picture. Why? Surely his appearance doesn’t change from one day to the next?

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

ETONIAN Rory Stewart knows 11 languages but he clearly is jumbled about our history. He claims that if Boris Johnson takes us out of the EU he would be acting like King Charles I.

I disagree. With our Remainer Parliament working against the Leave-voting electorate, any Brexiteer Prime Minister taking on Parliament would be like Cromwell closing the smug Rump Parliament.

Parliamentary sovereignty has been twisted to mean a monopoly of power in the hands of political parties defying the votes of the people.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

SO much for the Tories being the party of aspiration when the leadership vote is between Eton-educated Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, a one-time head boy at Charterhouse School.