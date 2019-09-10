We have no good reason to stay in the EU so let’s leave now – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Edwards, Norfolk Road, Carlisle.

WITH the increasing debacle on Brexit, one really wonders what deal will ever be accepted by Parliament despite a majority voting to leave the EU.

Were MPs right to block Boris Johnson's no-deal Brexit strategy?

We must not let fanatical Remainers or a cowardly Jeremy Corbyn win the general election – Bill Carmichael

We have had an agreement with the EU rejected by Parliament and now we are not being allowed to “just leave”. Politics at its ugliest and thankfully, at some point, the electorate will have another say. But for what purpose when MPs simply ignore the people?

Time for Independent MPs and Rebel Alliance to fill Brexit vacuum – Yorkshire Post letters

I have yet to hear what advantages there are to remain in the EU, especially if one removes the ‘dross’ of false information. Where are the positive reasons to remain in the EU? Are there any? Those who believe we should remain, please give us the facts and not the hype and false predictions of doom and gloom.

How long can Boris Johnson govern after losing his majority?

The case for a Brexit government of national unity as Amber Rudd quits – Tom Richmond

Open borders with more people coming to live in our already overcrowded island? To accept the euro as our currency? Closer integration into the EU. The truth needs to be explained so there is a fair debate. The EU has shown they are intransigent. Without a simple Leave strategy, we will continue to play the tune called by the EU Piper.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

“SPEAK for yourself” is a riposte which occurs to me on reading Janet Berry’s presumptions that “we are heartily sick of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Michael Heseltine, Ken Clarke and Sir John Major” (The Yorkshire Post, September 5). She continues in the first personal plural in her enthusiasm for Boris Johnson who “we” want just as “we” want Brexit. Apparently “we” are all “heartily sick” of the aforementioned doyens, though their prominence has escaped this reader for some years now. Speaking for myself, the glib Blair apart, they would be a refreshing change from the present tendency to extremism.

From: Mr A Barlow, Milton Walk, Doncaster.

THE world, along with Parliament’s “Remain” weasels, laughs as once again UK “democracy” is denied. Let’s see what happens to their smug grins the day after the soon to come general election. No smug smiles as Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party easily takes every Leave area seat, along with many traditional Tory seats.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

HOW very liberal and democratic of the Lib Dems and Labour. They have stolen my vote. So much for my birthright.