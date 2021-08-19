We must let all Afghans who helped our soldiers into the UK: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Isabel Wood Ayub, Sol de la Frontera, Namballe, Peru.

I AM an avid daily reader of the email edition of The Yorkshire Post.

It is so obvious that all these Afghans who helped the British or US forces fight the Taliban should be allowed into the UK, with all their families and with the right to work.

Some others will also be in danger of Taliban reprisals for other reasons.

This is the biggest humanitarian crisis the world has faced for some years.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

I DO hope we don’t hear bleating from the Labour Party that the Government is not dealing properly with Afghanistan. After all it was Tony Blair and his cronies who committed our troops there. As many thought at the time, this was crazy without any exit plan. George W Bush and Blair should be hanging their heads in shame.

