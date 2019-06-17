We must not surrender to the EU even if it means no deal Brexit - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mr L Brook, Rothwell, Leeds.

WE have just recently celebrated and respected the efforts made and prices paid by our past citizens to ensure that our country was not surrendered to a foreign power.

How sad, and ironic, it is that now we are betraying their sacrifices. Our politicians do not have the honesty and determination to prevent our surrender to Brussels, gained slowly by “friendly” stealth over many years.

Citizens voted to leave the clutches of Brussels by a large majority, and there is no justification for any politicians to do anything to compromise or prevent our departure from the EU.

Some politicians representing a constituency that individually voted “Remain” also believed that they were entitled to thwart the overall citizens’ wishes, even though the vote was not constituency-based. Others blatantly blocked the vote because of their personal interests or losses they might suffer.

Of course, there will be many consequences of a “no-deal” withdrawal, but none of them can be more important than, once again, refusing to surrender our country. We have already wasted three years going with our begging bowl to Brussels because of our lack of backbone.

From: Roderic Parker, Ingledew Court, Leeds.

ALL the candidates for the Tory Party leadership have made their opening statements. Do any of them address uniting the country? Do any of them refer to the 63 per cent of the adult population who did not vote for an undefined Brexit in June 2016? Have any of them noticed that all the opinion polls show an increasing majority wishing to stay in the EU?

Contrast that leadership election with the one in the Liberal Democrats, where it seems that all the MPs and most of the members would be happy with either candidate.

We need a total reform of how we vote for our MPs (and to reform the House of Lords, but that is another matter). Do enough of our current MPs have the courage to make this happen? Do the Tory leadership contenders even care?

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon.

HOW could anyone vote for a Tory leader whose main policy regarding the EU is “Give me what ‘we’ want or I’ll shoot myself in the foot”?

We need a deal, even if it means accepting rules that we have no say in.