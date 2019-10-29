Welcome to Yorkshire has no excuse for inquiry costs after Sir Gary Verity resigned – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Malcolm Taylor, Alne, York.

THE recently revealed previously confidential reports into Welcome to Yorkshire show that almost £500,000 has been spent on the fallout from Sir Gary Verity’s departure.

Welcome to Yorkshire's award-winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show went over budget,

Welcome to Yorkshire has learned absolutely nothing from Sir Gary Verity’s downfall over expenses at tourism body – Tom Richmond

This figure includes the costs of ordering the independent investigations into the allegations against him.

Given that one of the reports was written by the now ousted interim chairman Keith Stewart, and the other jointly by a Local Government Association representative and an independent financial adviser, it has to be asked why the costs of these investi- gations are so staggeringly high.

Sir Gary Verity left Welcome to Yorkshire in so much turmoil that Labour council leader had to take over troubled tourism body: Tom Richmond

This tourism agency continues to be funded with taxpayers’ cash and much further transparency is required in relation to these costs if Welcome to Yorkshire is to show it has moved on from the reckless spending of the past.

From; Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

WHAT a fine mess WTY have got themselves into. When are we going to get to the bottom of this sorry saga? We seem to clear one item then discover another one comes popping up! Any more and people will not look to Yorkshire in the same light.