Welcome to Yorkshire has no excuse for inquiry costs after Sir Gary Verity resigned – Yorkshire Post Letters

Sir Gary Verity is the ex chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.
Sir Gary Verity is the ex chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.
0
Have your say

From: Malcolm Taylor, Alne, York.

THE recently revealed previously confidential reports into Welcome to Yorkshire show that almost £500,000 has been spent on the fallout from Sir Gary Verity’s departure.

Welcome to Yorkshire's award-winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show went over budget,

Welcome to Yorkshire's award-winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show went over budget,

Welcome to Yorkshire has learned absolutely nothing from Sir Gary Verity’s downfall over expenses at tourism body – Tom Richmond

This figure includes the costs of ordering the independent investigations into the allegations against him.

Given that one of the reports was written by the now ousted interim chairman Keith  Stewart, and the other jointly  by a Local Government Association representative and an independent financial  adviser, it has to be asked why the costs of these investi- gations are so staggeringly  high.

Sir Gary Verity left Welcome to Yorkshire in so much turmoil that Labour council leader had to take over troubled tourism body: Tom Richmond

This tourism agency continues to be funded with taxpayers’  cash and much further transparency is required in relation to these costs if  Welcome to Yorkshire is to  show it has moved on from  the reckless spending of the  past.

From; Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

WHAT a fine mess WTY have got themselves into. When are we going to get to the bottom of this sorry saga? We seem to clear one item then discover another one comes popping up! Any more and people will not look to Yorkshire in the same light.