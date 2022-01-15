Welcome to Yorkshire is redundant thanks to Channel 5 showcasing county – Yorkshire Post Letters

Welcome to Yorkshire remains in limbo following the resignation of chief executive James Mason who succeeded Sir Gary Verity.

I AGREE with David Behrens: why is Welcome to Yorkshire hanging around like a bad smell, refusing to go away (The Yorkshire Post, January 8)?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It does nothing except burn through money and spends it time endlessly trying to justify its clearly pointless existence. Yorkshire no longer has any need for this expensive, defunct organisation; Channel 5 has done more than Welcome to Yorkshire ever could to attract visitors.

Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small is credited with galvanising Yorkshire tourism.

Please, everyone involved in propping up this white elephant – for heaven’s sake, pull the plug before it wastes even more of our money.

From: Susan Waterhouse, Hove Edge, Brighouse.

I HAVE just spent a most enjoyable weekend in Harrogate at the International Gilbert and Sullivan festival.

It started well in Bradford as my elderly friends and I took the Flyer, a direct bus to Harrogate, calling at Leeds Bradford Airport. We stayed at the Crown Hotel where we could not fault the food and service.

We had chance to look round the many excellent shops in the town and enjoy the Valley Gardens. Everyone we met was polite and helpful and we made new friends from around the UK. It made me proud to come from Yorkshire.