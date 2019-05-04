What’s wrong with rich restoring Notre-Dame cathedral? – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

I WAS a little disappointed to read columnist Christa Ackroyd’s recent article which accused billionaires of queuing up to outdo each other in donating to Notre-Dame, and that it was somehow less meritorious because nobody had died.

Is her bile based on her assumption that these rich people are doing it for self-glory or what? Surely everyone is entitled to spend their money how they wish and the gratitude of the recipients will be heartwarming? Modern thinking is that the restoration and maintenance of historical buildings is worthwhile for future generations to appreciate – as illustrated by the work of the National Trust, English Heritage and other groups.

Nobody died, not in the fire, maybe, but in the original building during the medieval ages I’m sure a number must have perished in its construction.

Can we thus think that a rebuild is a testament and memorial to those masons and craftsmen who gave their lives to create a magnificent building?