Why are the Tories afraid of a second Brexit referendum? – Yorkshire Post letters

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

ALL polls indicate that there is now a Remain majority in the country with a second referendum likely to deliver a decisive 54-46 per cent vote for Remain.

It is essential that we are given a second vote three years after the first and that all citizens aged 16 and above are given a chance to determine their future. As my father-in-law – approaching 89 – said to me today, it is more important that the young vote than that he does.

Remainers were ridiculed for the fact that ‘only’ six million of the 16 million who voted Remain in 2016 signed the petition to revoke Article 50 – had the others changed their mind? Well fewer than 300,000 supported the ‘leave on April 12 with no deal’ petition. So I hope that the other 16 million leavers have also changed their minds.

Would Leavers like my MP Stuart Andrew, who I thought was a progressive Tory who wanted the best for his young constituents, explain exactly how our young people are going to benefit by being deprived so callously of their right to travel, study, live and work throughout Europe? I have asked this many times without answer.

I recently changed my fuel utilities contract and was given a two-week cooling off period. Why do the Tories not want to give us the chance to reconsider the 2016 vote in the light of events? Is it because they can’t cope with Britain’s role in the interdependent world of the 21st century? So let’s vote again and I predict 20 million aged 16 or above would support Remain. What are the Tories frightened of?

In the meantime it is essential that all who support Remain, or who think that there should be a chance to review the 2016 decision, vote for Remain parties in the European elections on May 23. So Labour, Lib Dem or Green.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

INVITING comment, JA King has concluded that “Remainers are pessimists – people who fear change, fear the unknown, are satisfied with their lot in life and don’t like a challenge – while Brexiteers are optimists who look forward to a challenge and go out and get things done” (The Yorkshire Post, April 29).

Despite having been a fiercely competitive amateur sportsman, I would place myself firmly in the former category.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I HAVE a new nickname for both Theresa May and John Bercow. They should both be called Teflon. Both should have disappeared from the political scene some time ago.