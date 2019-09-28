Why BBC licence fee payers deserve better than Fiona Bruce on Question Time and the Today programme – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

SO John Humphrys, of Radio 4 Today programme fame, has, on his retirement, written a book which is very critical of the BBC.

In spite of all his criticisms, he keeps repeating that he still thinks the BBC is a force for good in the world. I totally disagree with him.

Take just two issues – their treatment of women as regards pay and the licence fee policy for people over 75.

I have a vested interest as I am almost 82 years of age.

At a time of great austerity for most of the population, they have been a disgraceful law unto themselves as regards pay. Top presenters have been awarded massive pay increases when the rest of us have got a one per cent increase if lucky.

Also I agree with your correspondents who have complained about Question Time and its host Fiona Bruce.

It is a programme I rarely watch these days as I find it so unsatisfactory.

Party politicians trying to score points off each other all the time is poor viewing. There are too many panellists as well. The next government needs to cut back drastically on what the BBC receives from the public purse.