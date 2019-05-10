Why Corrie star Antony Cotton is backing our Armed Forces – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Antony Cotton, actor and SSAFA Ambassador.

AS a proud ambassador for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, I am delighted to announce the launch of this year’s Big Brew Up, to raise funds for our Armed Forces community.

This is my fourth Big Brew Up and I love the campaign, not only for the vital funds it raises, but because it harnesses the power of the brew in encouraging people to sit down, talk and open up.

Chatting over a cuppa can often make a big difference. Many of my closest friends are from the Forces community and I know how important it is for them to take time out over a cuppa, knowing that there is help and support if they need it.

In fact, research commissioned by SSAFA shows that 82 per cent of people in Leeds agreed that a cup of tea is a British coping mechanism and 51 per cent have offered a cuppa to cheer someone up.

Like the perfect brew, SSAFA is there to support and comfort our Armed forces and their families. Every year its staff and volunteers help more than 73,000 people, from Second World War veterans to those involved in more recent conflicts, and their families.

To show your support, simply text ‘BREW’ to 70085 to donate £5 to SSAFA’s Big Brew Up campaign.