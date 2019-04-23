Why Donald Tusk and the EU should offer us a better deal on migration to solve Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

DONALD Tusk dreams that Brexit may yet be averted. This would be a moving sentiment if one could believe he doesn’t want us simply for our money – and one could stomach the triumph of a conceited and condescending elite in overturning our democratic decision.

How is the dream to be realised? So far the approach has been, as urged by those among us who frankly are traitors, to offer a very poor Brexit deal. We could more readily respond to a better Remain deal.

The obstacle to this has been the apparently reasonable requirement that, as members, we follow the same rules as everyone else. That is to say we must accept large-scale net immigration against the wishes of the host population.

But how many other members actually face such an imbalance of migration? Of these, one is still so traumatised by its past that it actually seeks to erase itself as a nation.

Another has an excess of inward migration consisting largely of those past their reproductive best. They bring in money but will leave few descendants to share the country. Isn’t it somewhat sanctimonious to demand our compliance with a rule which effectively applies only to ourselves?

The clock is ticking Mr Tusk.

BRIAN Sheridan replies to my letter by quoting “significant doubts’ by a British-born journalist living in America (The Yorkshire Post, April 18).

As with all liberals and Remoaners. neither of them can list any reasons that we will become poorer and lose our jobs, be unable to strike trade deals and lose inward investment.

Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, and possibly more in the know than Roger Cohen, promised doom and gloom only to be proved totally wrong on all his prognostications.

I THINK it is time that MPs were selected on the basis of the skill that they would bring and not just because they can speak with elegance about absolutely nothing. That is why we have the current impasse over Brexit and a total lack of trust in our MPs and politics.

OH no! Now we are to have no policemen unless they have a degree (The Yorkshire Post, April 19). What a disastrous idea. Why can’t we leave the professions alone?

We have ruined our recruitment of nurses by insisting on them having a university degree making many of them feel that it is beneath them to give a patient a bedpan.

We have made our teachers teach a ridiculous curriculum that just doesn’t suit every child, thereby increasing unruly behaviour resulting in an increase in exclusions.

Our doctors are told what to prescribe instead of treating each patient as an individual. And now we can’t have any bobbies on the beat if they haven’t a university degree. What next?

WHAT hope is there that local authorities can ever create a dynamic local economy for their people? None that I can personally see.

But I am also always amazed at how councils and their senior officers think when it comes to the regeneration of their areas.

Indeed, having had a stint throughout 1997 and 1998 with Whitehall in the form of the old DTI as an external adviser, government is just as bad in this respect.

For what myself and others found was that they would get in so-called high-powered theoretical academics and businessmen who had no hands-on experience of actually developing a physical business.

I suggest they set up local authority advisory groups and parachute in people who have run established businesses – the creators and innovators.

This knowledge is the golden key to town halls having a positive economic future.

I HAD a sense of deja vu reading the article by Rebecca Long Bailey (The Yorkshire Post, April 17).

The Shadow Business Secretary may be too young to remember the National Girobank created around the 1970s, but it was very similar to the Post Bank that she is proposing.

It was brilliant and much loved by customers and postmasters alike, and very popular. You could even have a book of Postcheques so you could easily access cash at Post Offices abroad. There really is nothing new under the sun. What happened to National Girobank? It was sold, of course.

FOLK complaining about the recent inconvenience in London over the environmental protests (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, April 19) remind me of the East German Berlin Wall guard.

When the Berlin Wall came down, reporters asked an East German border guard what he thought about it. “A terrible thing,” he replied. “Now I’m out of work.” Some folk really can’t grasp the bigger picture.