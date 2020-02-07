Why electric cars are bad for economy and environment – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Howard Cox, Founder, Fair Fuel UK Campaign.

THE political worship at the altar of Greta Thunberg has now become an embarrassment, with the Government now making un-costed decisions regarding the future of our road transport (The Yorkshire Post, February 5).

There is no need for cliff-edge targets banning motorists’ prized possessions. Emissions are falling because vehicle technology is improving. Why put a finger-in-the-air target ban in place when cleaner fuel technology will evolve organically?

The emissions agenda is being dominated by panic and global catastrophe. The ‘doublespeak’ which enables campaigners to call for reduced nitrogen oxide emissions, based on no credible data, and encourages drivers into the soot-filled London Underground, has caused road users to exclusively bear the brunt of the environmental assault against pollution.

The Mayor of London has unilaterally devalued the UK’s diesel fleet by £35bn. He has made millions of vehicles virtually unsaleable.

Nobody objects to clean engines. No-one argues against improved efficiency which cuts emissions, but there are fairer and better ways to lower emissions.

Wherever anyone stands on climate change and pollution, there are effective proven products available now, which improve things instantly – and by instantly we don’t mean in months or weeks, but in seconds.

Since not one single case of death from ambient air pollution has been recorded in recent history, the flawed healthcare data figures being used are essentially an excuse to turn the screw on road users who must pay whatever is demanded because of their unavoidable dependence on transport.

There’s another problem with the anti-car lobby. They refuse to address energy and overall pollution issues.

It turns out that an electric vehicle is 14 times worse environmentally compared to a hybrid. This is in part, due to the huge environmental footprint of creating an electric vehicle and its batteries.

From: Dr Richard Wellings, Head of Transport, Institute of Economic Affairs.

THE decision to bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles is likely to impose huge costs on drivers for environmental benefits that are far from certain, considering the vast amount of energy used in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles.

This is a regressive move. Electric vehicles are likely to remain far more expensive than their petrol and diesel counterparts well into the future, which may force poorer motorists off the road.

The Government has failed to address the challenges of rolling out extensive charging infrastructure across the country, as well as the implications for the strained power grid – the costs of which are likely to spiral out of control.