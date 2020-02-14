Why every driver should read traffic officer’s chilling description of fatal crash scenes: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

ALL too often, we read that the police should be out catching “real criminals” instead of phone clutchers, speed freaks etc.

The role of traffic police is in the spotlight.

I wonder how many of the writers read Sergeant Pete Stringer’s chilling account (The Yorkshire Post, February 8) of his experiences in the North Yorkshire Traffic Police – the blood and guts, followed by the harrowing job of facing the victims’ loved ones?

If any of them did, will it make the slightest difference to their conduct?

Pete Stringers up and down the country would tell a similar story; but will they and we be spared yet more of this unless courts accept that some drivers are “real criminals”.

They know that the odds on being caught favour them; they stick two fingers up to the law and to those of us unfortunate enough to be sharing the road with them.

How many times have we read of drivers with past form leaving court with their licences still intact?

If they can afford a slippery, loophole lawyer they get off scot-free.

These people are potential killers; the fact that they don’t target their victims makes them no less deadly. Until the law and courts acknowledge this, will anything change?