Why generation who survived Nazi bombs and war rationing are baffled by ‘austerity’ complaints: Yorkshire Post Letters

Austerity should be set in the context of the Blitz, says Dr Sheila Hopkinson.
Austerity should be set in the context of the Blitz, says Dr Sheila Hopkinson.
0
Have your say

From: Dr Sheila Hopkinson, Gorman Close, Chesterfield.

I AM puzzled at the talk of ‘austerity’ during this election campaign – I ask myself, ‘What austerity?’ I was a child in London throughout the Second World War and I think I remember true austerity.

Some of the damage inflicted on Hull in the Second World War.

Some of the damage inflicted on Hull in the Second World War.

We had the blackout, the Blitz, Doodlebug raids, V2 rockets raining down. I slept in an Anderson shelter in the garden; almost everything was rationed. My clothes were handed down from an older cousin and then passed on to a younger one.

The end of the war brought little relief – rationing was worse, fuel scarce and we had to endure the terrible winter of 1947. Heating in our three-bed house consisted of a coal fire in the sitting room. A bath once a week and the water saved to soak the clothes for the next day’s wash. That was austerity.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

Another plea for the Government to do something (The Yorkshire Post, December 4) in order to improve the nation’s health. When are these do-gooders going to realise that what is needed is a dose of common sense and self-control by those who over indulge? Or are we going to have to reintroduce ration books to get the health outcomes we want to achieve?