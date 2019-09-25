Why I am sick of Rip Off Whitby’s inflated prices – Yorkshire Post Letters

Have your say

From: Ian Dixon, Fishburn Road, Whitby.

I HAVE written before in regards to prices in Whitby and wonder why other people aren’t bothered or don’t say anything.

Is there any justification for inflated prices in Whitby?

I went to Scarborough and got some petrol 5p a litre cheaper than some garages in Whitby.

On this occasion it was a small garage, compared to the larger ones in Whitby.

Whitby is named the best place for a staycation in the UK

Yet in Whitby petrol is dearer. Why is Whitby more expensive?

What excuse do these garages in Whitby have for charging more?

When I asked why prices were higher in our well-known chain pub, I was told blame Scarborough Borough Council!

It has nothing to do with Scarborough Council. It’s the businesses in Whitby who charge more to rip off tourists and locals alike.

When I am working, I always try to buy petrol in Teesside rather than Whitby, as it is cheaper.

It was always said to buy local to support local businesses – well, not to be ripped off.

The tourist boom seems to be an opportunity to charge more in Whitby than many other places.

I am sick of Rip Off Whitby, never mind Rip Off Britain!