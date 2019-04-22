Why I believe motives of Extinction Rebellion eco-warriors were sincere – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dr Peter Williams, Newbiggin, Malton.

WHILE many readers may not approve of the recent direct action of climate change protesters (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, April 19), the motivation for their challenge is sincere.

Bill Carmichael: Why we must all condemn the Extinction Rebellion mob

Schoolchildren’s protests across the globe are prompted by the same hard evidence. Unless we substantially reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, our climate is doomed to irreversible change within our children’s lifetimes.

From the election leaflets that have recently been dropping through our letterboxes we should make a clear choice: between those candidates who are concerned by climate issues such as fracking, and those who would prefer us to remain docile and in the dark.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

BY targeting public transport, the Extinction Rebellion mob are only making congestion – and therefore – pollution worse, the precise opposite of their intentions.

If they’re serious about changing public policy, rather than just causing trouble, why don’t they stand in next month’s elections and test public opinion?