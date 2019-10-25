Why I’m leaving Yorkshire Bank over Virgin Money name change: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Former Liberal MP for Leeds West.

I SEE that the Yorkshire Bank’s parent company CYBG is going ahead to remove the Yorkshire Bank’s name from all its branches next year (‘Yorkshire Bank sites to get Virgin rebrand’, The Yorkshire Post, October 22).



My efforts last year last year to persuade CYBG to retain the county’s proud name on its bank branches failed and perforce we shall soon see “Virgin Money” everywhere.

I cannot imagine that Yorkshire Bank customers, such as myself, who have stayed loyal to the Yorkshire Bank because of its name will take kindly to the change.

Inertia will no doubt, as ever, be a powerful force inhibiting customers from transferring their accounts but I will certainly move to the Co-operative Bank.

The Yorkshire Bank’s name has been displayed in the county since 1859 and it runs counter to the current movement for devolution to lose this tangible sign of “One Yorkshire”.

CYBG executives assured me that they had done the research that showed that the change will be generally accepted. We shall see.