Why I’m shocked by inflammatory language of Brexit letter writers – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Rajmund Brent, Giles Avenue, Wath upon Dearne.

I WAS shocked by the rash of letters supporting Brexit and the suspension of Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, August 31).

Pro-EU supporters have gathered outside Parliament.

Boris Johnson’s no deal stance is the only way to break Brexit impasse: Yorkshire Post Letters

Not shocked because correspondents held different views to mine, but by the venom with which they express themselves.

I am glad that you publish all sorts of opinions and I, myself, have frequently joined in the debate and am open to modifying my views when persuaded by well thought out arguments.

Unbelievable hypocrisy of Brexiteers over suspending Parliament: Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson issued a statement on Monday in Downing Street.

But I am exasperated that contributors feel that these arguments are carried further by using such inflammatory and unconsidered language. One correspondent even praises Mr Johnson’s actions as supporting true democracy and accuses Remainers of using cunning manoeuvres.

Boris Johnson, our People’s PM, is right to call a general election if stupidity rules over Brexit – Bernard Ingham

Well, I think you probably know what I think about that perversion of the truth.

And all of this held with such unchallengeable conviction that one begins to wonder whether there is a debate to be had. Of course this is the ultimate goal, isn’t it?

This is not some rant page on social media, but a serious newspaper.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

NOW is the time to reiterate to the Remainers what David Cameron promised the British people at the referendum.

In or out, your decision. Not politicians. Not Parliament. Not lobby groups. Not Cabinet Ministers. The British people’s choice. You the British people decide. Where was there any alternative to ‘in’ or ‘out’? No deals, just ‘out’ was the result.

Why oh why is this not acceptable to those who were pipped at the post?

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

TERRY Wright (The Yorkshire Post, August 30) complains about Remainers wanting further votes until they get the result they want, but isn’t that exactly what the Brexiteers did, and planned to do, if they had not won the 2016 referendum?

Some of them never accepted the result of the 1975 referendum when the country voted by a two to one majority to remain in the then EEC, and spent 40 years pushing for another referendum before finally getting their way.

Furthermore, on the eve of the 2016 referendum, it was made quite clear, especially by Nigel Farage, if as widely expected at the time the result was a narrow victory for Remain, that, as far as they were concerned, this would be viewed unfinished business – and that they would be pushing for another referendum in the not too distant future.

From: Debi McDonald, High Road, Lund, Driffield.

BILL Carmichael’s article (The Yorkshire Post, August 30) was absolutely brilliant. My sentiments exactly.

I tend to skip a lot of the articles written on Brexit – the likes of myself and the vast majority of the UK population are very despondent with the Government at the moment and all the negativity surrounding it.

Given a choice, I would not have voted for Boris Johnson. But I now feel that he is probably the best for the job. This manoeuvre has been planned for a while

This article should be distributed and circulated to all the major newspapers and circulated to the Government. Congratulations, Bill.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

WHY are Remain-supporting MPs creating such a song and dance over what Boris Johnson has done? After all, they’ve been trying to block Brexit, which is what we clearly voted for in the 2016 referendum. Don’t they believe in democracy?