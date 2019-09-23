Why I’m stumped by awarding of knighthood to Geoffrey Boycott – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

IN the Geoff Boycott controversy, most of your correspondents think it was a good thing that he got a knighthood. So how refreshing that one of your readers (The Yorkshire Post, September 16) reminded us about his involvement in the rebel pirate cricket tour of South Africa. They were mercenaries with no moral compass.

Geoffrey Boycott does not compare favourably to the late Sir Len Hutton according to one reader of The Yorkshire Post. Do you agree?

Geoffrey Boycott should not have received knighthood because of his repugnant stance on apartheid – Yorkshire Post Letters

In my opinion there is no disputing he was a very good batsman, but not a good cricketer. It’s a team game and he never understood that. Apart from him batting, he was also famous for boorish behaviour and that was why he only captained England four times. I visited Headingley in September 2017, and had a very interesting conversations with some of the members. One of them mentioned the great Sir Len Hutton, who was my boyhood hero, and he said what a great player he was, but that he also knew how to conduct himself.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott bowled over by knighthood in Theresa May’s resignation honours

With her resignation honours list, Theresa May has brought the honours system into disrepute, just like Harold Wilson, a previous Prime Minister, did.

She has rewarded failure by knighting the man who conducted her negotiations with Europe.

It just confirms what a poor lot our present party politicians are.