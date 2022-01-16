Why it is time to stop calling our ‘spoilt bore’ of a prime minister ‘Boris’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Boris Johnson resign over the Downing Street 'partygate' scandal?

IT’S about time the media, including The Yorkshire Post, started to call our PM by his real name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This he won’t like, as Boris gives him the attention he thrives on as it’s an unusual name. Eventually Alexander will confirm what he really is – a spoilt bore.

Should Boris Johnson resign over the Downing Street 'partygate' scandal?

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

SLIMY Boris Johnson’s “apology” is not really an apology at all, just as he was trying to say that the parties were not really parties.

He does not apologise unreservedly. He apologises wholeheartedly, and then makes excuses, that he knows will get him off the hook by a sister in arms, because that is how government works. That is why Tony Blair is not in jail for war crimes. They are all in the same cesspit that is politics, and cesspits should be emptied regularly, but they never are.

From: Robert A Binns, Oakworth.

Should Boris Johnson resign over the Downing Street 'partygate' scandal?

HOW convenient. A day after addressing the House of Commons and apologising/not apologising for breaking Covid regulations by attending a party/gathering, the Prime Minister is following Covid regulations and isolating after being in contact with a family member who has tested positive, thus allowing him to avoid further media scrutiny over his rule-breaking.

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

SO Tony Blair is awarded a knighthood. This presumably means that Cherie is created a Lady. Will her attitude have changed from the time she refused to curtsy to the Queen?

From: Jim Clabby, Cottingham.

I AM lost for words on the response from our Prime Minister regarding his ‘party’ in the Number 10 garden, which I assume he thought was a form of official business. If that is the case, does it mean that his wife was privy to all the confidential items being discussed?

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

I COULDN’T give a flying fig about what happened over 12 months ago, I want to know what is happening now and what is expected to happen in the future over Covid and the cost of living.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.

WHATEVER 2022 brings, few will ever trust Boris Johnson or Prince Andrew ever again.