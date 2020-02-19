Why it’s hard to see a future for high street shopping - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

High Street shopping is definitely in decline as confirmed by the footfall figures.

Yorkshire has many empty shop units.

It is pointless for MPs such as Yvette Cooper and others to suggest the high streets can be revived.

With the arrival of internet shopping, retail parks and shopping outlets, etc, there is little chance for high street traders to compete.

Independent traders in Leeds city centre confirm that is the reason for the decline in footfall despite the beliefs of Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake.

What is the future for high street shopping?

Other significant reasons are likely to include extortionately high business rates set by greedy councils coupled with the same level of greedy property owner rents.

The small independent trader cannot compete when taking into account business rates/rents and competition, even though in many cases they provide a more personal service.

There have been many reports published in our Yorkshire newspapers referring to the demise of high street shopping and the situation is no different now than when first highlighted.

Whilst Leeds has a vibrant social scene, high street shopping as people knew it is simply going down the route of being part of history.