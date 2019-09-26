Why Labour is right to scrap tax perks for private schools – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

UNLIKE Hilary Andrews (The Yorkshire Post, September 23), I think it excellent news that Labour proposes to abolish the tax perks enjoyed by many private schools.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner has proposed the abolition of private schools.

One person’s tax break means that someone else, like me, has to pay more tax because of that exemption. Private schools have enjoyed these perks for too long. Why should a school like Eton, which caters almost entirely for the rich, enjoy charitable status?

I am not convinced by the value of private education either. Teachers in private schools have told me that the teaching was often very poor but the schools had a bright clientele which got them through. Many private schools offer scholarships to attract bright children who’d otherwise go to state schools. That boosts private results at the expense of state education.

It’s not often I agree with William (now Lord) Hague but he’s reported to have said that anyone who pays for private education is wasting their money. Absolutely right.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE only people to benefit from Labour’s education envy, if implemented, are the lawyers, who will make a fortune as this policy goes through the courts. Is that the intention?