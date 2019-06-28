Why lack of compassion over BBC licence fee is an insult to Yorkshire pensioners – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Blundell, Matterdale Road, Dewsbury.

THIS week I received the letter from TV Licensing with information about my TV licence from July 1, 2020.

We are a married couple. I am 77 on August 2 and am currently recovering from bowel cancer surgery. My wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis since 1976 – the condition has reached the point where she is severely disabled and needs walking aids to get about the house, and a wheelchair when we go out. According to the BBC, we will no longer get a free TV licence from the end of June 2020.

I find the hypocrisy of the director-general Tony Hall astounding when you look at the salaries being paid to the directors and so-called stars (many of whom do not pay income tax under PAYE rules), and the legal payments which have been paid by the Corporation due to the incompetence of the salaried staff within the BBC.

According to the letter received, the decision to withdraw the free TV licence to any other person, other than the poorest pensioners on Pension Credit of 75 years and older, there is an anomaly where a pensioner over 65 years of age on Pension Credit is eligible. The new regulations ignore disabled people and their carers whose only form of entertainment is the TV in their homes.

Where is the compassion in the BBC who have decided that disability, infirmity and poverty under the age of 75 do not qualify for the free TV licence? Perhaps it would do the director-general good to try and get help from the state or local authority to see the impact of these changes on the vulnerable.

I call upon the BBC to think again on this issue.

From: S Hardy, Cottenham Road, Rotherham.

WHEN the Tories were elected in 2010, David Cameron and his crew immediately reduced the pensioners’ heating allowance and introduced other measures, like the bedroom tax, which hit the poor. Now, with passing the buck to the BBC, over-75s will no longer get their free TV licence. Who will be the next victim for the Tory poor hating party?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IT speaks volumes that neither Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt have had the courtesy – even humanity – to address the TV licence issue.

What is their stance? It is in the public interest that we are told, isn’t it? After all, one of them will be PM next month.

